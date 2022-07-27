SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 102,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $110.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.15.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

