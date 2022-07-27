SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,449 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 13,594,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,978,000 after purchasing an additional 240,249 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,573,000 after purchasing an additional 748,684 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,258,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,861,000 after purchasing an additional 114,332 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

