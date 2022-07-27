SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of XME opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $66.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

