Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

SPR opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01.

Spirit AeroSystems Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

