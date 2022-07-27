Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.67

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $9.67. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 374,175 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on SPWH. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,414 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $2,163,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $826,000.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

