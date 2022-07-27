Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 1,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 17,666 shares.The stock last traded at $19.20 and had previously closed at $19.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently -45.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprague Resources in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sprague Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $505.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sprague Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 225,720 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Sprague Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

