Spring Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Shares Up 1.4%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.15. 2,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
Spring Valley Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.
Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
