Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its Q2 guidance at $0.49-0.53 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

In related news, Director Kristen E. Blum acquired 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $100,196.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,227.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kristen E. Blum acquired 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $100,196.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,227.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,648.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,530,609.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,198 shares of company stock valued at $772,247. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $730,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

