Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Square from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Square from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CLSA started coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Square from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.60.

SQ stock opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.57 and a beta of 2.45. Square has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average is $99.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,492.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $2,565,602.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,815.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,141 shares of company stock worth $20,909,072. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 200.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 588.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

