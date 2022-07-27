Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQ. Wedbush decreased their target price on Square from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Square from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Square to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.60.

Get Square alerts:

Square Stock Performance

SQ stock opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.82. Square has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.57 and a beta of 2.45.

Insider Activity

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Square’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Square will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,141 shares of company stock valued at $20,909,072. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Square by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.