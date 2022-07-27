Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SQSP. JMP Securities lowered Squarespace from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Squarespace from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.62.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $57.35.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Squarespace will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 29,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $590,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 551,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,392,000 after buying an additional 1,313,755 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Squarespace by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,527,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,872,000 after purchasing an additional 202,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,254,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 625,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 399,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

