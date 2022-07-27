Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded Squarespace from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.62.

NYSE SQSP opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $57.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Squarespace will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 29,537 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $590,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 551,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,037,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 56.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,755 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 97.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,324,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 399,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,698,000. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

