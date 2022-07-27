Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SQSP. Wedbush raised shares of Squarespace from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Squarespace from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.62.

SQSP opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $57.35.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 29,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $590,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 551,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Squarespace by 56.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,755 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Squarespace by 97.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,324,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at $27,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 399,710 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at $5,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

