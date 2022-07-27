S&T Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for S&T Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

STBA stock opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director William J. Hieb sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $104,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,682.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,290,000 after buying an additional 71,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after purchasing an additional 129,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

