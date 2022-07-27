Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 188 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $179.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $163.11 and a twelve month high of $223.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.57.

