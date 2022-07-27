Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 260,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after acquiring an additional 112,379 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 231,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after acquiring an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,389,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 540.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $154.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.65. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $141.18 and a 52-week high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

