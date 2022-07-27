Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,829 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,497,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,802,000 after buying an additional 146,155 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,953,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,332,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,862,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 869,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 83,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

