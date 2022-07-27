Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Penn National Gaming Price Performance

NASDAQ PENN opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

