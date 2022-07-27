Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Macerich by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,421,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 843,369 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Macerich by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,183,000 after purchasing an additional 453,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 322,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $51,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

MAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,731.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

