Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $689,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.1% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 29.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

Kellogg Stock Up 1.1 %

Kellogg stock opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.36.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,608,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,177,951.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

