Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $784,000 Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on LW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NYSE LW opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $76.20.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

