Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $857,000 Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $182.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.95. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.