Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 3,980.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.28). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 83.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,473.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $322,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $131,012.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $360,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $794,112. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Argus raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Southwest Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.