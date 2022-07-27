Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 793,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 25,302 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,560,000.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.