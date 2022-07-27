Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 11,033 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,033 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of AVT opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

