Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 17,561 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,561 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,885,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,541,000 after buying an additional 647,498 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 326,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 197,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $69.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.14.

