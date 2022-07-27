Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Insperity by 294.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Insperity Stock Down 0.7 %

NSP stock opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at $66,700,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at $66,700,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.