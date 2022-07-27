Stifel Firstegy Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pason Systems in a research report issued on Sunday, July 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Pason Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective (up from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.58.

TSE:PSI opened at C$14.58 on Tuesday. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$7.50 and a 12-month high of C$17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$74.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.01 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

