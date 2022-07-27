Stifel Firstegy Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research note issued on Sunday, July 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$401.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.93 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CEU. National Bank Financial raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.35 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.47.

TSE:CEU opened at C$2.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$648.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.34. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.48.

In related news, Director Philip Scherman acquired 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$801,512.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 48,222 shares of company stock worth $114,324.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

