Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,550.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,850.00 to $1,550.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,724.00 to $1,505.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,862.70.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,316.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,314.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,428.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

