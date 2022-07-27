STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

STM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 14.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 45,781 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 29.6% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 22.8% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 2.2 %

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

