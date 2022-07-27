StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.49.
About Almaden Minerals
