StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lannett Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE LCI opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.02.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett
About Lannett
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lannett (LCI)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.