StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lannett Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE LCI opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett

About Lannett

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Lannett by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,379,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 247,566 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 465,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 202,360 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 207,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

