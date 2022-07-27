StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Down 0.4 %

MNOV opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

About MediciNova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MediciNova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

