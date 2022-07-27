StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Down 0.4 %
MNOV opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
