StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.17) to GBX 2,800 ($33.73) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.13) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.39) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.33) to GBX 2,650 ($31.93) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,727.50.

Relx Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21. Relx has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx

Relx Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

