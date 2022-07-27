StockNews.com Downgrades Frontline (NYSE:FRO) to Sell

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRO. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -186.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Frontline has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.78 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Frontline by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,626,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Frontline by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 386,168 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Frontline by 2,760.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 311,059 shares during the period. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.