StockNews.com Downgrades Frontline (NYSE:FRO) to Sell

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRO. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
Frontline Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -186.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Frontline has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $11.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Frontline by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,626,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Frontline by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 386,168 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Frontline by 2,760.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 311,059 shares during the period. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontline (FRO)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.