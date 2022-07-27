StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ACIU has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, June 17th.
AC Immune Stock Performance
ACIU stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. AC Immune has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $12.61.
Institutional Trading of AC Immune
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 348,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 29,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.
AC Immune Company Profile
AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AC Immune (ACIU)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.