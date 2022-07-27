StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Asure Software Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $114.51 million, a P/E ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Asure Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Asure Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Asure Software by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

