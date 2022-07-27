StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vectrus (NYSE:VEC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $388.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vectrus ( NYSE:VEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $456.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vectrus will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary L. Howell purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $50,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,485.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle bought 1,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,214.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary L. Howell bought 1,500 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,485.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $186,374 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vectrus by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,408,000 after purchasing an additional 445,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vectrus by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vectrus by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 99,606 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Vectrus by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 521,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Vectrus by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

