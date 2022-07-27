Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,540 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,529 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $251.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Barclays dropped their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.82.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

