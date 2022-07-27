Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 872 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,324 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.5% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.82.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $251.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.