Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,179,625 shares traded.

Strategic Minerals Trading Down 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £4.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

