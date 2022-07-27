Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 366 ($4.41).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KETL. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Strix Group from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 310 ($3.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Strix Group from GBX 375 ($4.52) to GBX 300 ($3.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Strix Group Stock Performance

LON KETL opened at GBX 161 ($1.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £333.93 million and a PE ratio of 1,610.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 154.22 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 390 ($4.70). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 212.32.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

