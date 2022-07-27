Sun Life Financial (SLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

SLF stock opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

