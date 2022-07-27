Sun Life Financial (SLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.46 per share for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$380.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$57.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.42. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$56.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 15,084.33, a current ratio of 15,951.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.86.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

