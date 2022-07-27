Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $47.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $116,588.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $116,588.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,062 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,928. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun Trading Down 5.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its position in Sunrun by 10.2% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,279.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 73,195 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 282,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 65,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 2.20.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.