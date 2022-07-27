Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 114,181 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,337,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,536,000 after buying an additional 999,493 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 97.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at about $450,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.