Symrise (SY1) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Symrise (FRA: SY1):

7/19/2022 – Symrise was given a new €138.00 ($140.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

7/19/2022 – Symrise was given a new €114.00 ($116.33) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/14/2022 – Symrise was given a new €120.00 ($122.45) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/13/2022 – Symrise was given a new €108.00 ($110.20) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/8/2022 – Symrise was given a new €129.00 ($131.63) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/6/2022 – Symrise was given a new €107.00 ($109.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/4/2022 – Symrise was given a new €130.00 ($132.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/27/2022 – Symrise was given a new €129.00 ($131.63) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/23/2022 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($127.55) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/20/2022 – Symrise was given a new €113.00 ($115.31) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/20/2022 – Symrise was given a new €107.00 ($109.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/14/2022 – Symrise was given a new €108.00 ($110.20) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

6/6/2022 – Symrise was given a new €108.00 ($110.20) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Symrise Stock Up 0.5 %

SY1 opened at €109.55 ($111.79) on Wednesday. Symrise AG has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($74.98). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €103.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €106.21.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

