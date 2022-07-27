Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 194.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

