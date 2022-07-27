Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) CEO Scott Requadt Acquires 9,444 Shares

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) CEO Scott Requadt bought 9,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Talaris Therapeutics Stock Up 15.1 %

Talaris Therapeutics stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.77. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TALS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Talaris Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Talaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

